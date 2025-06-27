Threads Adds New Tools for Hidden Words, Time Limits

Meta’s social platform, Threads, has introduced new privacy tools that let users filter unwanted content more precisely.

The update, which started rolling out this week, now allows users to manage Hidden Words settings within Threads separately from Instagram.

Before now, users who added Hidden Words to block certain posts would see those settings applied across both Threads and Instagram.

But with this change, Threads users can create a unique list of words, phrases, or emojis they don’t want to appear on their Threads feed, search results, profiles, or replies, without it affecting what they see on Instagram.

Another fresh update lets users put time limits on these filters.

This means a user can block certain words temporarily, allowing the filter to automatically stop working after a set period up to 30 days.

This could help people who want to avoid spoilers for movies or shows but still want to see related posts later.

The update comes shortly after Threads began testing a separate direct message inbox that is not connected to Instagram.