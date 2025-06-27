Google Enhances Photo Search Feature After User Complaints

Google has resumed the rollout of its AI-powered feature, Ask Photos, after making changes to address complaints about slow response times and unreliable results.

The tool had been temporarily paused following feedback from users who experienced delays and inconsistent outcomes when using it.

Ask Photos was first revealed at a developer event in 2024, allowing people to search their photo libraries using everyday language.

It uses Google’s Gemini AI to understand both the content of photos and their details, like dates and names.

But many users found that the tool often took too long to respond, especially when trying to answer more complex questions.

Google decided to pause the rollout earlier in June to improve the feature’s speed and user experience.

The company has now adjusted how Ask Photos works by combining it with the original search system used in Google Photos.

This means faster results for simple requests like “beach” or “dogs,” while the AI continues working in the background to handle more advanced searches.

For example, searching for a “white dog” now shows basic results right away, and the AI follows up with more detailed findings later, which may include the pet’s name or when its photos first appeared.

Users still have the option to return to the classic search interface if they prefer.

To access Ask Photos, users must be at least 18 years old, have English set as their account language, and turn on Face Groups, which helps the app recognize people and pets.