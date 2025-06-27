BBNaija Reunion: Nelly Blames Kassia for Rift with Kellyrae

Two things are always involved when it comes to relationships and friendships in big brother house it can either make it solid or make it sink like it never existed.

Former big brother Naija season 9 star Nelly has finally revealed why they can never be friends with some housemates specially Kellyrae and the reason is non other than Kassia his wife.

According to Nelly, Kassia is the sole reason why their friendship didn’t work out and it seems it might not work out.

For context while in the big brother house, Nelly and Kellyrae were very close, they were always taking, shared good laughs and deep conversations; they were practically inseparable.

However, Nelly and the rest of the housemates were not aware of Kellyrae’s marital status. They only found out towards the end of the show when they decided to reveal to the house.

During yesterday’s episode of the reunion Ebuka the host asked what happened to their relationship and Nelly was very quick with her answer. “Obviously, it’s the wife,” Nelly responded, referring to Kassia.

Ebuka in his bid to get more tea asked Nelly when she noticed the relationship started fading; and she explained that it started when she had a fallout with Kassia

She believes Kassia made Kellyrae end his relationship with her. Kassia on the hand was visibly angry with this revelation and wanted to defend her case and it ended in a battle of words and it seems both parties are not letting this go any time soon.