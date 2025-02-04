Third-Party Motor Insurance Policy Enforcement: Enugu Police Cautions Personnel against Unprofessional Conduct

The Enugu State Police Command says it has commenced full enforcement of the Third-Party Motor Vehicle Insurance Policy across the state.

The enforcement, which commenced on February 1, 2025, follows the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, mandating nationwide enforcement of the policy in compliance with the Insurance Act 2003 and the Motor Vehicle (Third-Party Insurance) Act.

A statement by the Enugu Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, said the State Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has instructed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Patrol Teams, and State Command’s Traffic personnel to ensure strict compliance with this directive.

He said the CP has emphasized professionalism, respect for citizens’ fundamental rights, and zero tolerance for extortion or corrupt practices, warning that officers found guilty of misconduct will be appropriately sanctioned.

The PPRO added that to ensure accountability, the Police Commissioner has set up an Enforcement Monitoring Committee headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the Command’s X-Squad.

He said, “This committee will oversee enforcement officers’ conduct and ensure that all operations are performed professionally, with officers found violating these standards duly sanctioned.

“CP Uzuegbu reiterated that the Third-Party Motor Insurance Policy is the minimum compulsory insurance required by law in Nigeria. It is designed to ensure legal compliance and protect road users by facilitating financial compensation for damages, injuries, or loss of life resulting from road accidents.

“The Commissioner urges all motorists to obtain or renew their third-party insurance policies and cooperate fully with enforcement officers.

