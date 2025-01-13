They Love My Vibes but Do It Wrong"-Blackface Speaks Out on Song Theft

Nigerian singer Blackface has addressed the ongoing perception that he accuses fellow artists of stealing his songs just for the fun of it.

According to him, the claims aren’t baseless, as none of those he has accused have ever denied the allegations.

In a recent interview with TVC, Blackface explained that many artists in the industry are drawn to his unique style and often replicate it but without giving him the proper credit.

“People jack my vibes because they love them. It’s not their fault. If I wasn’t me, I’d probably be jacking me too,” he added.

He went on to clarify that his songs are properly registered and protected as intellectual property. Once a song is released, it becomes a published work, and any similarities with his earlier works are easy to prove.

“All my songs are registered. Once they’re out in the public domain, they’re protected. The question is, was your song published before mine? The answer is usually no,” Blackface said.

He stressed that his issue isn’t just about proof but about the principle of respecting another artist’s work. “It’s wrong to jack someone’s song without crediting them.

So many Nigerian artists have taken my songs, but they’ve never denied it. That should tell you there’s some truth in what I’m saying.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...