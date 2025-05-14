They Bleed So We Breathe: A Tribute to Nigeria’s Unsung Soldier-Heroes

Honoring the brave hearts who sleep in bushes, fight in silence, and sacrifice their lives so we may live in peace.

I watched it.

A video clip from a village, just after a Boko Haram attack on a military base. The camera shook, the dust still fresh. But what shook me the most… was the sound of a soldier crying.

Yes, a soldier. In uniform. In pain. Crying.

Not the cry of fear. Not even the cry of weakness. But the cry of a man who’s seen too much. Lost too many. Carried too heavy a burden.

And my heart broke.

That could be someone’s father. Someone’s brother. Someone’s only son.

He didn’t cry because he wanted the world to hear—he cried because the silence around him was too loud to bear.

And I felt something deep inside me.

Shame.

Sadness.

And a haunting question—what have we done for these ones who bleed for us?

We sit behind our phones, scrolling, tweeting, mocking, judging—while these young men sleep in bushes, walk for days without water, and eat from the ground. All for a country that forgets to say, “Thank you.”

Do you know what it means to search the forest just for drinking water? Not mineral water. Not chilled water. Just enough to quench thirst before facing death.

Meanwhile, some sit comfortably in offices, air conditioners humming, living large on the sweat and blood of these brave souls.

Bush life no be beans. This is no movie.

This is their life—every single day.

And yet, they fight on.

Not because they’re paid well—many aren’t.

Not because they’re recognized—many will never be.

But because someone must hold the line.

Someone must protect the innocent.

Someone must die so others can live.

Dear Nigeria, we’ve failed them.

These soldiers don’t just deserve a salary.

They deserve reverence.

They deserve to be honored.

Their wives should be paid for every lonely night, every tear, every silent prayer.

Their children should be raised by a grateful nation.

To our gallant heroes—WE SEE YOU NOW.

And we are so sorry it took your tears to wake us.

May God shield you.

May He guide your steps in the dark.

May He return you home safe to the arms of those who love you.

And to the fallen, may the earth rest easy on you.

We did not deserve you, yet you gave your all.

From the bottom of our hearts: THANK YOU.

You’re not forgotten.

You are loved.

You are Nigeria’s true pride.

And to the powers that be—stop sacrificing lions for the greed of hyenas.

We pray the God of justice will fight for our soldiers.

May He expose the wicked ones who treat their lives like numbers on a spreadsheet.

To every soldier still standing:

We love you.

We salute you.

We cry with you.

We will speak for you.

And until the day Nigeria rises to truly reward you—we’ll never stop saying:

Thank you.

Thank you.

Thank you.

God bless you all.

And may you all live long enough to hear your children say,

“My father saved this country.”

SALUTE.