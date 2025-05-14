JAMB Admits Errors in 2025 UTME Amid Widespread Score Complaints

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has admitted to errors in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), following a flood of complaints over score discrepancies.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, JAMB Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede acknowledged the issues, saying, “What should have been a moment of joy has changed due to one or two errors.”

Despite extensive preparations, Oloyede said glitches still occurred.

The board has assured candidates that any identified issues will be addressed with corrective measures.

This comes after reports revealed that 78% of candidates scored below 200 out of a possible 400 in the just-concluded exams.