They Are Setting Our Students Up For Failure- Obi Laments FG’s Decision On Mathematics

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the Federal Government’s decision to scrap Mathematics as a compulsory admission requirement for arts students, describing it as a “major setback” for Nigeria’s education system.

In a post on his verified X handle on Tuesday, Obi said the policy was a regrettable move that undermines efforts to build a knowledgeable and globally competitive society.

He argued that Mathematics goes beyond numbers, noting that it cultivates logic, sharpens critical thinking, and strengthens problem-solving skills vital for everyday life.

“To suggest that arts students do not need mathematics is to imply that they can do without clarity of thought or analytical precision, the very foundations of intellectual maturity,” Obi stated.

The former Anambra governor warned that the policy could discourage students from learning the subject altogether, leaving them unprepared for a modern world driven by logic, computation, and technology.

“At a time when the world is powered by science, technology, and data, it is disheartening indeed, dirt to the ears to hear of such retrogression,” he said.

Obi questioned the rationale behind the change and urged authorities to reverse the decision, insisting that education policy must equip every child, regardless of discipline, with the skills needed in the 21st century.

“Education should move forward, not backward,” he added.