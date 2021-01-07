There’ll be peaceful transition this January – Donald Trump

US President, Donald Trump, has insisted that there will be an orderly transition of power on January 20, 2021.

He said this in a statement after a joint session of the US Congress declared President-elect, Joe Biden of the Democratic Party as the country’s President.

Trump, who refused to condemn the violent protests at the US Capitol building in Washington DC on Wednesday, said he didn’t agree with the election result but would step down peacefully.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless, there will be an orderly transition on January 20,” Trump’s statement read.

“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again.”

Meanwhile, former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the confirmation of Joe Biden as the President of the United States, US.

Atiku said Biden’s confirmation was an indication that strong institutions are vital to sustainability of democracy.

US lawmakers had officially confirmed Biden as the country’s 46th president and Kamala Harris as Vice President.

Biden and Harris were confirmed under heavily-armed guard after police regained control of the Capitol in Washington.

Reacting, the former Vice President in a series of tweets wrote: “Democracy, as it is often said, is a process. With the culmination of the process certifying the electoral vote of @JoeBiden as the next President of the United States, it is clear that strong institutions are vital to the sustainability of democracy.

“This is a lesson to be learnt: that strong institutions and not strong personalities are the bulwark of a rich democratic culture.”