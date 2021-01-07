Tension as Abia orders compulsory covid-19 test for residents

There is palpable tension in Abia State as the state government has ordered a compulsory test for her residents, having been worried by the continued rise in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chris Ezem, the state government said it would continue to evolve ways to protect Abia residents and its environment with a view to preventing further community transmission.

The state government, however, directed its residents to make themselves available for the free COVID-19 test.

The statement read, “We wish to inform Abians that Government has set up Sample Collection Centres at the various Local Government Areas including Infectious Disease Hospital, Aba and Molecular Testing Laboratory at Amachara. All sample collections and tests are free of charge.

“As part of the measures to mitigate the effect of the pandemic in the State, all Abians are required to compulsorily wear their face masks at all times.”

The statement added, “In addition, such MDAs and public offices and places are required as a matter of necessity to provide all COVID-19 Protocols particularly running water and hand sanitizers within their offices.

“Government also directs all Local Government Chairmen, Traditional Institutions, Leadership of various Market Unions and Religious bodies, including the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) etc to embark on Advocacy/Sensitization Exercise on Covid-19, and religious worship must be in line with laid down Covid-19 protocols.

“The State workforce will still operate with Grade Level 12 and above and those on essential services will continue to work Mondays through Fridays.

“It is absolutely expedient that all Abians must take advantage of the ongoing community testing to ascertain their Covid-19 status. Our Isolation Centres are in operation and all our Medical Protocol Team are in place.

“The state COVID-19 Enforcement Team will immediately begin routine visit to public places to ensure compliance. Government directs all and sundry to observe the protocol of social distancing, hand washing, use of sanitizers and to take personal responsibility in order to save their families and loved ones.”