I Will Be Running For President In 2023 – Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie

Popular Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie has declared that he will be running for the Nigerian number one post in 2023.

The Anambra-born actor disclosed the development in a Twitter post to mark his 39th birthday on Thursday.

“Happy 39th birthday to me. Last year l asked for wisdom, you gave it to me Lord. This year I ask for your grace oh Lord as I prepare to run for President of Nigeria in 2023. To bring real Peace, Unity & Progress. The youths deserve a chance to fix our Nation So help us God. Amen!” he tweeted.

The actor, named after popular Russian actor Yul Brynner is the son of veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie. He was raised both in Lagos and Enugu. He is the last of six children. He got married at the age of 22.

Some of his fans who have congratulated him on his birthday wished him well in his presidential ambition.