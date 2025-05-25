Madrid Announces Xabi Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti’s Successor

Real Madrid today announced the appointment of Xabi Alonso after parting ways with Carlo Ancelotti, who was in charge during their 2-0 win yesterday over Real Sociedad — his final game at the helm.

“Real Madrid C. F. confirms that Xabi Alonso will be the Real Madrid coach for the next three seasons, from 1 June 2025 until 30 June 2028.”

According to the club, he will sign a three-year contract tomorrow, Monday 26 May, and will be unveiled the same day.

“Tomorrow, 26 May, at 12:30 pm CEST, Xabi Alonso will be unveiled as the new Real Madrid coach at an event held at Real Madrid City.

Prior to this, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez will host Xabi Alonso for the official signing ceremony, where he will put pen to paper on a deal that ties him to the club for the next three seasons.”

Alonso, a former player for the team from 2009 to 2014, began his career at Real Sociedad from the academy level. He was promoted to the senior team and left the club for Liverpool in 2004, where he played until 2009 before joining Madrid. After his time at Madrid, he joined Bayern Munich and hung up his boots in 2017.

He won 14 trophies in total with Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, including the UEFA Champions League and multiple league titles. In 2010, he played a key role in Spain’s World Cup triumph over the Netherlands in South Africa.

In 2019, the 43-year-old returned to Spain to coach his boyhood club Real Sociedad at the academy level. He joined Bayer Leverkusen three years later.

He has now returned to Real Madrid as one of the greatest coaches in the world after making history at Bayer Leverkusen, where he won the league, the cup, and the German Super Cup over three seasons.