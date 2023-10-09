BREAKING: Killer Cop To Be hanged For Bolanle Raheem’s Murder

In a verdict delivered on Monday at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, a Lagos High Court has declared Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Drambi Vandi guilty of the murder of Lagos lawyer and realtor, Bolanle Raheem, which took place on Christmas day, December 25, 2022.

Justice Ibironke Harrison, in her judgment, convicted Vandi on the charges brought against him by the Lagos state prosecution. Consequently, Justice Harrison sentenced Vandi to death by hanging.

The judge, addressing Vandi directly, stated, “I hereby pronounce that you, Drambi Vandi, shall be executed by hanging until death. May God have mercy on you.”

He was facing a one-count charge of murder contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.