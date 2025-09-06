spot_img
The Undisputed Lion of Highlife. Ayaka Ozubulu

— By: Linus Anagboso

The Truth About the South-East and the Question of Welcoming Others
Linus Anagboso

In the land where the palm trees sway and the talking drum speaks wisdom older than stone, a lion arose. His roar was not of the savannah, but of strings, flutes, and voices carried on the wind. That roar—deep, sonorous, and unrelenting—was Ayaka Ozubulu, real name Chigozie Obunike. From the heart of southeastern Nigeria, his music travels like the ancestral moonlight story, touching ears and stirring hearts wherever it is heard. In the courtyards of Igbo villages, in the restless cities of Lagos and Onitsha, and across oceans where the diaspora gathers, his sound reminds us of who we are.

 

 

Ayaka’s journey began on the red earth of Ozubulu, where boys chase kites and elders measure time in proverbs. From those dusty paths he walked into destiny, assuming leadership of the Bright Star Band in 2009. Since then, he has forged a sound both ancient and fresh—an alchemy of highlife, ogene, and Igbo Afrobeat. His songs, like “Chukwu Ebuka” and “Ije Nwoke,” are not mere entertainment; they are wisdom disguised as melody, a youth’s fire tempered by the calm of tradition. He sings as the griots once did: to teach, to guide, to heal, and to celebrate.

 

To speak of Ayaka is to speak of memory, for his lyrics carry the burdens and hopes of his people. Like a weaver at his loom, he stitches proverbs, history, and longing into rhythms that speak across generations. With over ten albums to his name and between 55,000 and 63,700 listeners tuning in monthly on Spotify alone, his reach is vast. Yet whether in a village square under the gaze of the moon or on digital platforms across the globe, the effect is the same: Ayaka commands attention. “Ayaka sings our soul’s truth,” fans often say, for his voice is both mirror and compass—a bridge from ancestral wisdom to modern rhythm.

 

 

Success has walked with him as a shadow. In April 2022, his community rejoiced when he unveiled a mansion built by music’s labor—an edifice standing as tall as his reputation. Yet, when offered the crown as “King of Highlife,” Ayaka declined, choosing instead to remain the lion: untamed, unchallenged, unrivaled. Among peers like Umu Obiligbo, his roar echoes the loudest, shaking the walls of complacency and lifting Igbo highlife into new dawns.

 

 

Now, the moment is upon us. Not tomorrow, not someday—today. Stream Ayaka on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube. Let his voice be thunder in your veins, the drumbeat in your chest, the dance of your ancestors alive in your step. Feel the pulse of Igbo resilience, the rhythm of a people unbroken. The lion roars—will you answer?

Alimosho: Lagos Political Battlefield and the Coming War
JTF Launches Tree Planting to Fight Climate Change in Plateau
Linus Anagboso
Linus Anagboso
Linus Anagboso is a digital entrepreneur, strategic communicator, and the voice behind The Big Pen Unfilterd — a bold commentary platform known for cutting through noise and exposing truth. Beyond writing, Linus helps brands and changemakers craft powerful narratives, build authentic visibility, and grow influence through strategic communication, branding, and partnership-driven promotion. If you're ready to be seen, heard, and remembered — he's the strategist with the pen to match.

