September 6, 2025 - 8:58 PM

JTF Launches Tree Planting to Fight Climate Change in Plateau

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

The Joint Task Force, Operation Ensuring Peace, on Saturday held a tree planting exercise in Plateau State to reduce the effects of climate change.

 

Maj Gen. Folunsho Oyinlola, the commander of the operation, said the initiative was introduced by Sector One of the task force.

 

He explained that the move was part of the military’s non-kinetic strategy in tackling insecurity in the state and other parts of the country.

 

Oyinlola, who is also the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, Rukuba, Jos, said the exercise was necessary because of the growing problem of deforestation.

 

“This activity is meant to win the trust of the people while improving their health and living conditions. It also helps communities address the challenge of deforestation, which is often caused by illegal tree cutting for domestic use,” he said.

 

He added that beyond providing security, the military also wants to promote a clean and sustainable environment.

 

According to him, tree planting is one of the most effective ways to fight climate change and protect the ecosystem.

 

Oyinlola urged residents to take up tree planting in their homes and communities, stressing that it would strengthen resilience in areas affected by insecurity.

 

Earlier, Navy Capt. Mahmud Fana, the commander of JTF-OPEP’s Sector One, said the exercise was part of civil-military relations aimed at ensuring a safer environment.

 

Fana, who raised concerns about rising deforestation caused by heavy reliance on charcoal, called on residents to support the military and other security agencies in tackling security challenges in the state.

Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

