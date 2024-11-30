Bitten And Laden, Get A Boost From Another Bite!

Somewhere somehow, to someone, it’s a menace

that can turn human life into an irksome furnace.

Doyens say it’s the reason why there’s premature mortality.

A rain of pain, fatigue, rash and nausea: its signs vary in severity.

It boasts, bells round since its brutal bites become swollen and scratchy.

It tucks into a blood meal from a human being. Sorry, it’s sickening and scary!

Parasites, bacteria or viruses, it transmits them when it injects one.

You’re probably thinking of COVID-19. Hmn? Experts say: not that one.

For now, the ominous mosquito can brag, buzz, bite and sway

but experts are stepping up their game and closing in on it, they say.

The ray is that insects infected with modified malaria parasites increase immunity.

Think of a malaria vaccine that will be delivered by a mosquito bite! It’s a possibility!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...