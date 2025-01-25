The Story of Indian Development

(A View Point)

The issue of raising and elevating the marginal sections of the Indian scenario gives a daunting task for government after government. The successive rule of transition in a democratic zone vibrates the notion of a five-year mandate. The promise and past helps any ruling alliance to get elected into office. The decade from (2010-2020), the tenure in progressive change is clearly manifested in the way of decision making.

The 1990s in India saw a rapid cleansing up of the slums in the national capital. Demolishing the illegal infrastructure in terms with the abiding of law. Indian Prime Minister Pandit Nehru took the oath of transforming and making the identity of nation o’er the super- powers. Nehru’s allegiance foraged in many initiatives and capacities with examples of building AIIMS, IITS and laying the ground- work for research in space and technology.

India’s long and rigid social milieu provides an interpreting constitution to make room for all. The diverse nature is well to do in supplicant with the scenes of poverty. Both are the diligence of what is addressed in ratio of the standard of living. Man’s progress is measured not in the freedom he enjoys but in the cultivation of human standard and its living.

Sidharth P K

Kochi

(Writer/ Analyst/ Teacher)

