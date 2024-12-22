The Stampede For Survival: What Nigeria Can Learn From Biblical Samaria’s Famine

In recent times, Nigeria has witnessed tragic stampedes in various locations, from food distribution centers to events promising relief from economic hardship. These incidents, which unarguably resulted to loss of lives, echo a biblical story of desperation, divine intervention, and the tragic consequences of disbelief, as recorded in 2 Kings 7.

The biblical account unfolds in a time of severe famine in Samaria, where hope seemed lost. Elisha, the prophet, proclaimed that abundance would soon return, a promise so audacious that a king’s officer doubted it. True to the word of the Lord, food became plentiful overnight when the Aramean army abandoned their camp in fear. Yet, as the famished crowds surged out of the city to seize the spoils, the disbelieving officer was trampled to death, an ironic end for someone who refused to trust in the possibility of change.

Fast forward to modern Nigeria, where the echoes of Samaria’s desperation are all too real. Food insecurity, soaring inflation, and chronic hunger have created a society on edge. When a lifeline appears, be it palliatives or subsidized goods, the resulting rush often turns deadly. Just recently, stampedes that occurred separately in Ibadan, Abuja and Okija in three different regions of the country claimed lives as people scrambled for food, much like the chaotic scene at Samaria’s gates.

The foregoing manner of deaths in tripartite locations is no doubt a reminiscence of a stampede early this year, specifically in February 2024, where seven persons were killed during the buying of seized rice put on sale by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Lagos State. As gathered then, dozens of people turned up for the open sales at the customs’ zonal office on Harvey Road, Yaba, Lagos, with a 25kg bag of rice sold for N10,000.

The customs had said that the move was to cushion the economic hardship occasioned by the soaring costs of essential food items in the country.

The sales which started on a peaceful note were monitored and supervised by the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Wale Adeniyi.

Given the foregoing recurring Samaria-like situation in Nigeria, it is not an exaggeration to opine in this context that hunger across the country is no longer a mere challenge; it is a crisis. According to recent statistics, over 25 million Nigerians face severe food insecurity. The situation is exacerbated by inflation, which has driven up the cost of basic staples like rice, beans, and maize to unprecedented levels. For many families, a single meal a day is a luxury, and the sight of children rummaging through refuse for scraps is no longer uncommon.

This dire scenario sets the stage for desperation. When news spreads of food aid or subsidized items, thousands rush to distribution centers, often overwhelming the organizers. Chaos ensues, and lives are lost in the stampede. The question remains: How did we get here, and what can we learn from the biblical story of Samaria’s famine?

In fact, there are lessons from Samaria for Nigerians in the Christendom, in particular, to learn under this situation. This is as a crisis of leadership and vision which the officer’s disbelief mirrors demonstrate how skeptical leaders and the people are, mainly when systemic hunger is not addressed with urgency and empathy. Not only that, policies that promise relief but deliver crumbs only fuel the desperation seen in stampedes. Given the foregoing, leaders must recognize that hunger is not just a statistic as it is unarguably a lived reality that breeds chaos.

In Samaria, Elisha’s prophecy was a call for hope and faith. However, the king’s officer dismissed it, much like some modern policymakers dismiss the urgency of addressing hunger head-on. His tragic end, trampled underfoot by the same crowd he sought to manage, serves as a powerful metaphor for leaders who underestimate the power of collective despair.

In fact, courageous action which the lepers collectively displayed by shunning desperation, and rather chose to act in faith need to be emulated by everyone in the Christendom. Their decision to explore the Aramean camp was risky but transformative. Nigeria’s leaders and citizens alike must embrace bold, solution-oriented action, from implementing effective food distribution systems to addressing the root causes of poverty.

Imagine if the Nigerian government, in partnership with private organizations, established a transparent and efficient system for distributing aid. What if technology was leveraged to track distribution and ensure it reaches those who are most in need? These are the kinds of courageous actions that can turn the tide.

Again, people must always exercise faith in the possibility of abundance, particularly as Elisha’s prophecy reminds us that change is possible, even in dire circumstances. For Nigeria, this means believing in and working toward a future where resources are equitably distributed, and the dignity of every citizen is upheld.

The abundance experienced in Samaria was not just a miracle; it was a fulfillment of divine promise. Similarly, Nigeria’s potential for abundance is vast. With its fertile lands, rich mineral resources, and entrepreneurial spirit, the nation has everything it needs to thrive. What is lacking is the will to harness these resources effectively.

Without a doubt, the danger of neglecting those who are hungry portends a volatile force. When ignored, it could erupt in ways that harm everyone, from the powerless to the powerful. The officer’s fate serves as a cautionary tale for those who underestimate the urgency of addressing food insecurity.

Without a doubt, the recent stampedes that occurred in Nigeria are evidences of what happens when hunger is neglected. They highlight the deep disconnect between leaders who live in comfort and the masses who struggle to survive. This disconnect breeds resentment and fuels the kind of desperation that leads to chaos.

In fact, the story of Samaria’s famine is not just a biblical tale; it is a parable for today’s Nigeria. The lepers represent the marginalized and forgotten, those who are forced to fend for themselves in a system that has abandoned them. Their courage and resourcefulness are a reminder that solutions often come from unexpected places.

The Aramean army’s flight illustrates how quickly circumstances can change. Just as their fear led them to abandon their camp, so too can Nigeria’s challenges be overcome if we address the underlying issues with resolve and determination.

The officer’s tragic end is a sobering reminder of the cost of disbelief and inaction. His fate mirrors that of policymakers who fail to act decisively in the face of crisis, only to be overwhelmed by the consequences of their neglect.

At this juncture, it is not a misnomer to ask, “Which way forward?” The answer to the foregoing apt question cannot be farfetched as stampedes during food distributions are preventable tragedies that highlight systemic failures. Transparent, efficient mechanisms for delivering aid are crucial. Beyond immediate relief, there is a need for long-term strategies: investing in agriculture, reducing post-harvest losses, and creating jobs that enable people to afford basic necessities.

Moreover, faith-based organizations and community leaders must work together to rebuild trust and foster hope. Just as the lepers shared the good news of abundance, Nigerians must unite to create a society where no one is trampled in the pursuit of survival.

One possible solution lies in technology. Mobile apps and digital platforms can be used to register beneficiaries and coordinate aid distribution. This would reduce the chaos of physical gatherings and ensure that help reaches those who truly need it. Similarly, community-led initiatives can play a crucial role in bridging the gap between the government and the people.

The parallels between Samaria’s famine and Nigeria’s current challenges are striking. Both situations highlight the importance of faith, courage, and decisive action in overcoming adversity. But while the story of Samaria ends with abundance, Nigeria’s story is still being written.

Will our leaders rise to the occasion and take bold steps to address hunger and poverty? Will we, as citizens, hold them accountable while also contributing to the solutions? Or will we, like the disbelieving officer, be trampled by the consequences of our inaction and skepticism?

In the end, the story of Samaria teaches us that abundance is possible, but it requires faith, action, and compassion. Nigeria stands at a similar crossroads. The choice is ours to make.

