Palliatives Stampedes: CNPP Demands Urgent Action from Tinubu to Address Hunger and Suffering in Nigeria

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has expressed deep concern over the escalating hunger and suffering faced by millions of Nigerians due to the Federal Government’s policies. Recent tragic incidents, including stampedes resulting in loss of life as citizens scramble for palliatives, underscore the urgent need for immediate action from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“The current economic policies have had devastating short-term impacts, leading to increased hardship for the populace,” the CNPP said in a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade James Ezema.

The umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria noted that “It is imperative that the federal and state governments prioritize the survival of its citizens before they can even begin to enjoy the so-called long-term benefits of ongoing reforms in the country.”

The CNPP firmly believes that the “reality is that Nigerians must be kept alive first; only then can they contribute to the nation’s economic growth and development.”

To address this, the CNPP called on President Tinubu to immediately reconsider the pricing of petroleum products, particularly in light of the recent completion of the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery and the ongoing loading of petroleum products at the refurbished refinery.

“We equally call on the President to urgently consider releasing crude oil at a highly subsidized rate to local refineries, including Dangote Refinery for domestic consumption,” the CNPP added.

The political parties explained that “This will lead to a reduction in fuel prices, which is essential to alleviate the burden of transportation costs and the expenses associated with fueling power generators for manufacturing companies.”

The CNPP warned that if these issues are not addressed, the increasing cost of production will continue to complicate Nigeria’s economic woes, rendering both interim and long-term gains from the ongoing economic reforms unattainable.

According to the CNPP, the current trajectory is unsustainable and threatens to push more Nigerians into poverty and despair.

“No responsible leader can stand by and watch avoidable deaths occur among our citizens — individuals who should be contributing to the economic growth of our nation but are instead succumbing to the negative impacts of government policies and poor governance,” the CNPP emphasized.

The CNPP then called for an immediate and comprehensive response from the Tinubu administration and state governments to address these pressing issues.

The statement urged the government “at all levels to implement policies that prioritize the welfare of the people”, ensuring that “no Nigerian is left behind in the quest for economic recovery and stability.”

The CNPP implored President Tinubu to take decisive action to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians and to create an environment where citizens can thrive. “The time for rhetoric is over; it is time for tangible action that reflects the needs and realities of the Nigerian people,” the CNPP concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...