Beauty Tukura Breaks Silence on Breakup with Neo Akpofure

The rumors are true former Big Brother Naija housemates Beauty Tukura and Neo Akpofure have officially called it quits.

Speculation about their breakup began swirling after fans noticed the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Addressing the rumors, Beauty recently opened up about her relationship status during a red-carpet interview, offering a glimpse into her thoughts on love and partnership.

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/DDy1O9JNQPr/?igsh= MWJnMjlvZnJhem5ubQ==

When asked directly if she was currently in a relationship, the reality star kept it real, saying, “It’s complicated, and I’m not seeing anybody.” She went on to share her views on what she values most in a partner, emphasizing the need for faith, security, and unwavering support.

“I love a God-fearing man who can make me feel secure, encourage me, and support me to fly,” she added with a candid smile.

It’s clear that Beauty isn’t just looking for loveshe’s looking for a partner who empowers her to soar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...