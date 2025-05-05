The Simplicity of Pope Francis’ Coffin

The burial of the late Pope Francis who passed on at age 88 was remarkably solemn and well organised. The outpouring of global sympathy and love were evident in the simple and eventful life he worthily lived. The Pontiff who was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio embodied the spirit and soul of simplicity, courage and humility. Until his death, he was elected head of the catholic church and King of the Vatican City from March 13, 2013 to April 21, 2025.

He was the first Jesuit priest to be a pope and first Latin American. He loved the poor and lived by example of being rich in Christ even in poverty. The death of the Pope brings to a momentous end an era of selflessness, dignity and piety. He was handsome, rich in character, deeds and in his words. He had no car, no private jet, no bank account, no house, no wife and children. Still, over 400,000 people including heads of governments and non-Christians gathered at the St. Peter’s square to pay their last respect to a man of humility and peace.

Pope Francis was exceptionally unique. From his official black shoe to his home, he simply side-tracked normal Vatican traditions to suit his simple philosophy. He chose not to live in the official papal residence but instead, remained in the Vatican guest house at Santa Marta. According to papal historian Wendy J. Reardon in 2024, Pope Francis simplified funeral rites in the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis (Rite of burial for Roman Pontiffs), opting for a single zinc-lined wood coffin instead of the three nested coffins that was the tradition.

Traditionally, a pope’s burial included three nested coffins, each with its own materials, purpose and symbolism. The inner cypress coffin, symbolizing humility, holds the pope’s body and personal items. The middle coffin, made of lead, preserves the body and secures important documents. And the outer coffin, crafted of elm or oak, ensures durability, symbolizes strength and honors the pope’s dignity.

The overwhelming elements of both modesty of his coffin and the age-long Vatican burial tradition delivered a global message to Nigerians especially Igbo people and other tribes who spend fortunes on burial of the dead. In fact, burial of departed loved ones has become a huge yoke hung on the neck of the deceased children and relatives. In some places, it seems like a competition without a medal. The extent it has gotten was encapsulated by a comedian who once said an Igbo man once boasted that; “if you see the coffin used in burying my dad, death go dey hungry you.” One could grasp nothing apart from boastful ego creeping out of the entire conversation of wasting money on vanity. Every culture is unique to a given set of people, but what value does such culture add to the well-being of the people?

His coffin was a reflection of his ideals in life of modesty and contentment. We should learn the fact that what the dead deserves is the usual six foot grave and nothing more. Moreover, it is essential to learn that death calls us more into sober reflection of the mystery of life and how well we should live it than the much we spent on internment. Therefore, commissioning funeral homes and other ‘doings’ when one was already dead are unnecessary and meaningless side attractions.

According to Barr. Fabian Ndidigwe, while reflecting on the life of the pontiff, he said, ‘I read his spartan life style too. I understood he lived in the simplest room in the Vatican and what was found in his wallet was meager to describe a Pontiff home and abroad. He was a gem in humility crowned in his overt mingling with the downtrodden. It is the end that justifies the means, eternity and not flamboyant spending at internment.” Many people have so much money to spend on dead parents and relations who they may not have visited, clothed nor fed when they were sick. However, believe it or not, how much one spends on burial makes no difference. The truth remains that the dead will never rise after all the display of affluence. You probably sent a message to your contemporaries that you have made it. Sadly, some families run into debt after burial. Therefore , the poor and the hungry in your family and community deserve more of your support and attention now before they also join their ancestors.

The Vatican has enough in cash to throw about during that moment of grief but the city did not want anything overtly superfluous. There are individuals and governments willing to fund an extravagant burial but she chose not to. Death in essence is a significant transition to the spiritual realm which all mortals must view in utmost reverence in honour of the departed not in the level of demonstrable affluence thrown around to largely impress.

The implementation of the Anambra State Burial/Funeral Ceremonial Control Law, passed in 2019 by the incumbent Prof. Charles Soludo, aimed at regulating funeral practices and reducing extravagancy is a welcome development. Key provisions include prohibiting public display of caskets and certain banners/billboards, and restricting the length of time corpses can be kept in mortuaries. Corpses are not to be deposited in the mortuary beyond two months from the date of death. On no account should a road/street be blocked for burial except with the approval of the appropriate local govt authority. There shall be no public display of casket for purposes of fabrication and sale. The bereaved family must ensure payment of outstanding levies owed to the community or religious body before the funeral ceremony. There must be no Wake Keep of any kind for any deceased person in the state.

All vigil Mass, service of songs or religious activity for the deceased person prior to the burial must end by 9:00 pm. There must be no food, drink, live band or cultural entertainers during and after vigil Mass, service of songs or religious activity for the deceased person. All burial/funeral ceremonies for any deceased person in the State must be for one day. Burial Mass/services must start not later than 9:00 am and must not last more than two hours. Corpse preserved in mortuary must not be exposed for more than 30 minutes during lying in state. It should be kept in a room under lock and key. All condolence visits after any burial/funeral ceremony must not exceed one day. The law also warned that any person who contravenes the provisions shall upon conviction pay a fine of N100,000 or risks jail term of six months, or both. Governors of other eastern states and any others where the burial ceremony takes a toll on people’s income should key into the Anambra agenda.

Sunday Onyemaechi Eze is a lecturer, Department of Mass Communication and Head, Internationalisation and Partnership, Coal City University, Enugu