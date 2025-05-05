Skales Reveals He Was Forced to Perform ‘Shake Body’ in Police Cell

Nigerian singer Skales has opened up about a shocking experience performing his hit song “Shake Body” behind bars.

In a recent interview with Zikoko Media, the artist shared how he and his manager were arrested after a disagreement with a powerful Nigerian billionaire.

According to Skales, even though he wasn’t the main target, he refused to leave his manager and ended up being thrown in a police cell too.

While in the cell, one of the inmates recognized him and confirmed he really was Skales. That moment sparked an unexpected “performance” opportunity.

“They told me if I wanted a better place to sleep on a mat instead of the floor I had to perform,” Skales said. “The cell boss even sang a few lines from ‘Emergency’ and asked me to perform both songs.”

The situation took a darker turn when one of the inmates offered to help Skales “eliminate” the billionaire who had him arrested. But the singer declined, saying it wasn’t worth it.

Despite the rough experience, Skales said the inmates were kind to him, and after his release, he returned with food to thank them for their support.