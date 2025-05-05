LP Influence Wanes as Another Peter Obi Loyalist Resigns from Party

It appears to be a downturn for the Labour Party, LP, as Mr Oseloka Obaze, another loyalist of the party’s 2023 Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, resigned from membership on Sunday.

Obaze was the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2017 Governorship Election in Anambra State. He is a strong supporter of Mr Obi, having served under him as the Secretary to the Anambra State Government under Obi’s administration.

His resignation from the Labour Party follows that of another Obi’s key loyalist, Mr Valentine Ozigbo. Ozigbo joined the All Progressives Congress, APC, and contested the party’s April 5 Governorship Primary, which he lost.

On Sunday, Obaze announced his decision in a letter directed to the LP Chairman in Ochuche Ward 406, Ogbaru Local Government in Awka.

A former United Nations diplomat, Obaze was a significant adviser and figure within the party until his recent departure.

He stated that his resignation was a direct response to his disapproval of the conduct of the Labour Party’s governorship primary election held on April 5, 2025, in Anambra, which produced Chief George Moghalu as the standard bearer of the party for the November 8 Governorship election in Anambra State.

In his letter, Obaze said: “By virtue of this letter, I hereby tender my resignation from the Labour Party (LP).

“The processes, conduct and outcome of the Labour Party governorship primaries held on April 5, 2025, in Awka, were fraught with outright irregularities, bordering on fraud and criminality.”

Obaze further said the primary was not in tandem with the party’s Constitution, espoused core values, or the true tenets of democracy.

“As such, I hereby disassociate myself henceforth from the Labour Party,” he said.

Confirming the resignation in a chat with our correspondent, Obaze also highlighted the ongoing leadership crisis within the LP at the national level, mentioning the failure of party leaders to reconcile the factions led by Julius Abure and Sen. Nenadi Usman.

Obaze did not reveal his future political intentions.

Shortly before Peter Obi left the PDP in 2022 to join the Labour Party, where he became Obi’s campaign manager and a key strategist behind the Obedient Movement.