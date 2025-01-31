The Okada Man Deserves a Medal, But Who Will Present It?

On the night of January 30, 2025, around 9 PM, something unusual caught my attention at my junction. An okada rider (commercial motorcyclist) was in a heated argument with his passenger. Curious, I slowed down to listen. The rider insisted that the passenger open his bag before he would continue the journey.

At that moment, it struck me—this was a direct consequence of what happened three weeks ago between Timileyin and the okada man, which ultimately led to Salome’s case being exposed in Papalada, Karu Local Government, Nasarawa State. That .incident has made people, especially okada riders, more security-conscious. But why should security awareness stop with them?

We live in times where security threats like banditry, insurgency, and kidnapping have become part of daily conversations. Our security agencies can’t do it alone. Every citizen has a role to play in intelligence gathering and reporting suspicious activities. This isn’t just about okada riders—it should extend to all aspects of our society.

Sadly, Public agencies responsible for security and public orientation are too slow to respond. When something happens, they react after the damage is done. Where are the regular security updates? Why aren’t they educating people on how to stay safe? Prevention is always better than cure.

Another pressing issue is the unchecked influence of social media. The reckless display of wealth without context is driving many young people into desperation and crime. We can’t pretend this is normal. There needs to be some form of regulation to curb this growing trend before it spirals out of control.

And then there’s the issue of morality. A few weeks ago, I saw an exercise book supposedly given to students, and on the cover was a picture of a half-naked woman. That disturbed me. What kind of message are we passing to the younger generation? How do we expect them to grow up with values when we’re feeding them the wrong images?

Recently, a veteran Nollywood actress spoke out against the way young actresses dress on movie sets. Instead of people supporting her call for decency, some Nigerians attacked her in the comments section. It makes you wonder—have we lost all sense of right and wrong?

Speaking of right and wrong, something about the Timileyin and Salome case has been bothering me. The entire focus has been on what happened between them, but what about the okada rider who raised the alarm? Without him, the situation might have played out differently.

This man deserves recognition for his bravery. We need to find him, appreciate him, and even reward him. If we want more people to take security seriously, we must celebrate those who do. Imagine if every Nigerian became as security-conscious as that okada man—how much safer would we all be?

We can’t keep ignoring these issues—security, morality, and social influence affect us all. If we don’t take action now, we will wake up one day to a society that has completely lost its way.

It’s time for the government to step up, for citizens to be more vigilant, and for us all to rethink the kind of values we promote. Our future depends on it.

Abu can be reached via danjumaabu3750@gmail.com or +2348062380296.

