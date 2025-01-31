A Cause Not Too Close Or Cozy To Clasp

Conclusive Tendencies
Ndaba Sibanda

Where should Dilasi have peace, thrive and live?

Into all sorts of assumptions, some souls simply dive.

Dilasi is no stranger to being a down, stranded stranger.

Is he a terrible trespasser or is misheard? Wonders a ranger.

It is not just a physical place for Dilasi, but a really rich location

that serves as a motivation: it signifies his forebearers’ origination.

It houses his hopes and his heirs’ physical, cultural and spiritual heritage

and history.  He arrives home only for The Chief to show him Berlin Bridge.

Again, in his ancestral village pregnant with a history of connections and generations,

but The Chief— purportedly a culturalist— chases him away: imagine his frustrations?

