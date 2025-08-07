The North Has Been Shortchanged, The Suffering Is Unprecedented- ACF

Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Prof. Tukur Mohammed-Baba, says former President Goodluck Jonathan must work hard to rebuild his image as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) considers its options for the 2027 general elections.

In an interview with AriseNews on Thursday, monitored by The News Chronicle, Mohammed-Baba dismissed the notion of a one-term presidency as “pure political gimmickry,” stressing that such arrangement has no constitutional basis.

On speculation that northern voters won’t support Peter Obi in 2027, the ACF spokesman clarified that the forum remains apolitical and has not endorsed any candidate.

“The North is politically diverse. Anyone claiming to speak for the North is only speaking for themselves,” he said.

Mohammed-Baba argued that Jonathan’s administration performed better in comparison to the current Tinubu-led government, especially on economic and security fronts.

“People are suffering under this administration like never before. Things weren’t this bad during Jonathan’s time,” he said.

He criticized the current government for allegedly sidelining the North in both infrastructure and education.

“Every part of the country is going through alot of challenges. To say the suffering is exclusive to the North is gross exaggeration.

People are suffering in this government. The suffering is unprecedented. During the Goodluck Jonathan era things weren’t this bad”.

“Travel a kilometre in the North and you’ll feel the neglect. Look at NELFund – four out of the selected universities are from the South-West. The North has clearly been shortchanged,” he added.

Mohammed-Baba urged the Tinubu administration to act fast in addressing the country’s deepening socio-economic crisis.