Ghana Helicopter Crash: Defence and Environment Ministers Among 8 Dead in Ashanti

A military helicopter crash in Ghana on Wednesday has claimed the lives of eight people, including two government ministers and several high-ranking officials.

The crash occurred in a forested area in the Ashanti Region. The helicopter, a Z-9 aircraft operated by the Ghana Armed Forces, lost contact with air traffic control shortly after it departed from Accra at 09:12 GMT. It was travelling to Obuasi, where the officials were expected to attend a government event focused on illegal mining activities.

The Ghana Armed Forces confirmed that all eight people on board died. The aircraft was carrying three crew members and five passengers.

The following individuals were confirmed dead:

Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence

Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister for Environment, Science and Technology

Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister for Food and Agriculture

Samuel Sarpong, Vice-Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Samuel Aboagye, former parliamentary candidate

Peter Baafemi Anala, Squadron Leader

Manaen Twum Ampadu, Flying Officer

Ernest Addo Mensah, Sergeant

The officials were travelling to Obuasi for an assignment related to illegal gold mining, locally known as Galamsey; an issue that has caused severe environmental damage in several regions of the country, polluting rivers and destroying forests.

President John Mahama described the crash as a national disaster and suspended all public activities for the rest of the week. He declared three days of national mourning, beginning Thursday, and directed that all national flags be flown at half-mast.

In a public message, the president extended condolences to the families of the victims and expressed deep sorrow for the loss of those he called “public servants who died while carrying out their national duty.”

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria also expressed his sympathy to the Ghanaian government and people, describing the incident as a moment of “deep national loss.”

Life and Work of the Victims

Edward Boamah previously served as Minister for Communications and Minister of Environment. As Defence Minister, he had focused on addressing rising security threats along Ghana’s northern borders, particularly concerns of jihadist activity spreading from Burkina Faso. He was also preparing to release a book later this year titled A Peaceful Man in an African Democracy, about former President John Atta Mills.

Ibrahim Muhammed had led efforts against illegal mining. He was instrumental in enforcing environmental policies and raising public awareness about the consequences of unregulated gold mining.

Muniru Mohammed held several positions over the years, including roles in agriculture and national security. His experience made him a key figure in coordinating internal security operations.

Samuel Sarpong was a senior member of the ruling party and served as Vice-Chairman of the NDC. He had long been involved in party organization and policy advisory roles.

The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed. The Ghana Armed Forces announced that an investigation has been launched to determine what led to the incident. Footage from the crash site shows wreckage in a burnt and heavily wooded area. The bodies of the deceased were recovered and transported back to Accra.