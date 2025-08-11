The Man Who Stayed Silent: Amaechi and the Theft of Rivers’ Mandate

In Rivers State’s 2023 presidential election, the official numbers showed Bola Tinubu of the APC winning with about 231,591 votes to Peter Obi’s 175,071. On paper, a clear victory for Tinubu. But beneath the surface, the story was far darker.

Investigations by the BBC and independent media revealed troubling discrepancies. In places like Oyigbo and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas, polling unit tallies suggested Peter Obi actually won by large margins—sometimes by tens of thousands of votes. For example, local tallies showed Obi with roughly 20,000 votes in Oyigbo, while official results reported just about 10,000. In Obio/Akpor, Obi’s votes should have been around 74,000, with Tinubu’s at about 17,000, according to the tally sheets, but official results flipped those numbers.

Media outlets like Premium Times analyzed INEC’s portal data and found that Obi’s vote count in Rivers could have been as high as 205,000, surpassing Tinubu by over 120,000 votes.

This glaring mismatch suggests significant tampering, supported by numerous reports of voter suppression: armed thugs barring access to polling units, ballot box snatching, and violence that tragically cost lives. Opposition parties accused Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike of overseeing these efforts—allegations widely reported, though not legally adjudicated.

Amid this chaos stood Chibuike Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers and senior APC figure. While Amaechi eventually acknowledged that the Rivers election was rigged, his admission came long after the votes were cast—when his own presidential ambitions began to surface. His silence during the immediate post-election period left many Rivers people feeling abandoned.

Rumors swirl about Amaechi’s interest in the ADC presidential ticket, though nothing has been officially confirmed. What is clear is the deep mistrust his role in the 2023 election saga has fostered.

Nigeria’s challenge is not just about flawed elections; it’s about accountability. When leaders remain silent in the face of injustice and speak only when convenient, they erode the very foundation of trust. If Rivers was a dress rehearsal, what does that say about the future of Nigeria’s democracy?

The people of Rivers risked everything to have their voices heard in 2023. Their votes were stolen, their rights trampled, and their leaders stayed quiet too long. As Nigeria looks ahead, the question remains: will those who betrayed Rivers be allowed a second chance on the national stage? The answer should be no.