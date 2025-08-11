Multiple Dead in Tanker Explosion in Zaria, Kaduna State

A tanker explosion in Dan Magaji, Zaria, Kaduna State, has claimed multiple lives, according to eyewitnesses.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Monday near Rochas Foundation School, along the Kaduna Kano expressway bypass from Kwangila to Dan Magaji.

Witnesses said the crash involved two fuel tankers and two passenger-loaded Volkswagen Golf cars.

The collision led to five loud explosions, followed by a massive fire that sent thick smoke over the highway.

“All the occupants of the cars died instantly, except one driver who survived but suffered severe burns,” an eyewitness reported.

Emergency and security teams have cordoned off the area, and motorists are being urged to take alternative routes as rescue and recovery operations continue.