Police Arrest 62 Suspects in Night Raids Across Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested 62 suspects during coordinated raids on criminal hideouts across Abuja.

According to reports obtained By The News Chronicle, the operation took place on Friday October 24 at about 11:45 p.m. and was carried out by officers from several divisional commands under Zone 7.

The divisions involved included Gwagwalada, Bwari, Kubwa, Apo, Karmo, Life Camp, Maitama, Wuse, Mabushi, Nyanya, and Jikwoyi.

The police targeted black spots, criminal hideouts, and uncompleted buildings often used by hoodlums as shelters.

The command said all 62 suspects are currently in custody at the respective divisions for screening and interrogation. Those found guilty of any crime will be charged to court after investigations are completed.