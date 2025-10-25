spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 25, 2025 - 7:07 PM

Police Arrest 62 Suspects in Night Raids Across Abuja

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Police Arrest 62 Suspects in Night Raids Across Abuja
Police
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested 62 suspects during coordinated raids on criminal hideouts across Abuja.
According to reports obtained By The News Chronicle, the operation took place on Friday October 24 at about 11:45 p.m. and was carried out by officers from several divisional commands under Zone 7.
The divisions involved included Gwagwalada, Bwari, Kubwa, Apo, Karmo, Life Camp, Maitama, Wuse, Mabushi, Nyanya, and Jikwoyi.
The police targeted black spots, criminal hideouts, and uncompleted buildings often used by hoodlums as shelters.
The command said all 62 suspects are currently in custody at the respective divisions for screening and interrogation. Those found guilty of any crime will be charged to court after investigations are completed.
Previous article
The Magic of Rekindling Her Love of Reading
Next article
Sunderland Stuns Chelsea with Late Winner to Climb Second in Premier League
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

BREAKING: Ngala, Borno Under Heavy Assault: Troops Engage Boko Haram in Intense Battle

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Suspected members of Boko Haram and the Islamic State...

Sunderland Stuns Chelsea with Late Winner to Climb Second in Premier League

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Chelsea's chances of breaking into the top four of...

The Magic of Rekindling Her Love of Reading

Ndaba Sibanda Ndaba Sibanda -
In a world weary from woes and wars, it’s...

Tragic Accident Claims Four Lives Along Marabar Yakawada–Giwa Road in Kaduna State

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
A fatal road accident has claimed the lives of...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

BREAKING: Ngala, Borno Under Heavy Assault: Troops Engage Boko Haram in Intense Battle

News 0
Suspected members of Boko Haram and the Islamic State...

Sunderland Stuns Chelsea with Late Winner to Climb Second in Premier League

Sports 0
Chelsea's chances of breaking into the top four of...

The Magic of Rekindling Her Love of Reading

Poem 0
In a world weary from woes and wars, it’s...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x