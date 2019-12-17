The Invigilator walk

It’s almost Christmas and everyone I know is preparing for the holiday season. It’s the most wonderful time of the year after all. Offices are getting ready to close for the year, shops, and schools as well. Speaking of schools, while most are done with their exams, others are yet to. That brings us to this video that has been trending online.

It’s the most hilarious video I have seen in a while. First of all, how did they get the chicken to wear that? Who comes up with all these ideas? And honestly, that’s how every teacher walks during exams. The world truly is a creative village and the internet projected it more.

This video actually brought back memories of my school days. One, in particular, stands out.

We all dreaded media law and ethics, not because it was a tough course, but our lecturer swore he was going to make his exam difficult for whatsoever the reason, we still don’t know.

It was exam day finally, and true to his word, Dr. Collins came out guns blazing, with the oversized black pants that he kept on his stomach, his bald shiny head, and exam questions that made one consider dropping out to start a business.

He was one of those lecturers a lot of students made fun of because of his accent and fashion sense (he had none) but guess who was laughing now. Dr. Collins walked round the exam hall just like this chicken, occasionally stopping to read what people had to write. At some point, he stopped to read what this particular student was writing and just blurted out, “please read the questions carefully before you answer them”, the student’s facial expression was so funny and got everyone laughing out loud. It was mixed with fear, surprise, defeat, all at once. It had all sorts of “help me” written all over it.

But Dr. Collins did not care, he kept walking around the exam hall like this, looking for those with an expo, changing people he caught cheating off each other, and so on. On a normal day, we would be laughing at his comments and walks, but not that day. To this day, I don’t think anyone from my set would forget a lecturer like Dr. Collins. His exam was tough but the least anyone got was an “E”.

Back to the chicken, I can’t wait to have this in my pot come 25th December and I know you feel the same way too. Happy holidays.