The Hypocrisy of Governance: Sallah Bonuses for Lawmakers While Workers Go Unpaid

As the holy festival of Sallah approaches, many Nigerian civil servants, including university lecturers, are left in financial distress, unsure of whether their salaries will be paid. Yet, in a shocking display of misplaced priorities, members of the National Assembly have been awarded a staggering ₦7.6 million (about $5,000) each as Sallah bonus—not even their salary, just a bonus. Meanwhile, thousands of government workers who rely on their wages to prepare for the same festival are being told there’s no money to pay them.

This raises a fundamental question: What kind of government does this? A government that openly parades itself as a government of renewed hope justify this level of financial insensitivity, where those at the top feast while ordinary workers struggle to afford even the essentials for Sallah?

Sallah Without Salaries: A Tale of Cruelty and Insensitivity

For many Nigerian families, Sallah is not just a religious obligation; it is a time of joy, sacrifice, and community sharing. It is a period when Muslims are encouraged to spend within their means, support the less privileged, and ensure that every household has something to celebrate with. But how can civil servants celebrate when they are being denied their rightful wages?

Lecturers, teachers, and other government employees who have worked tirelessly throughout the month are now left stranded, uncertain about how they will feed their families, let alone afford the basic requirements for Sallah. While the elite class in the National Assembly receives millions in bonuses—on top of their already hefty salaries—ordinary Nigerians are being told that the government has no money to pay them.

The Hypocrisy of a “Muslim-Muslim” Government

Islam teaches fairness, equity, and the responsible use of public funds. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) warned against leaders who enrich themselves while their people suffer. Yet, what we are witnessing is the exact opposite: a government that prioritizes the comfort of a few politicians over the well-being of millions of its citizens.

This government should understand that public office is a trust (Amanah), and leaders will be held accountable for how they use public resources. How do they justify taking millions for themselves while civil servants—many of whom are also Muslims—are left unpaid during a major religious celebration?

The Reality of Nigeria’s Financial Priorities

This situation exposes the fundamental flaws in Nigeria’s governance:

Money for Politicians, but None for Workers: The government always seems to find funds for political officeholders, whether in the form of bonuses, allowances, or exotic trips. But when it comes to paying workers’ salaries, excuses of “economic hardship” and “budget constraints” are suddenly everywhere. A System Designed for the Elite: Lawmakers’ salaries and benefits are among the highest in the world, yet they continue to allocate more money for themselves while ignoring the suffering of ordinary Nigerians. Disrespect for Hardworking Citizens: Civil servants, especially lecturers, have dedicated their lives to building the nation. That they are being abandoned at such a crucial time shows a complete lack of regard for their contributions.

The Way Forward: A Demand for Justice

Nigerians must demand accountability and insist that:

All civil servants be paid their salaries before Sallah. If there is money for bonuses, there must be money for salaries.

The culture of reckless political spending must stop. The government cannot continue to waste public funds on unnecessary bonuses while the majority suffer.

Islamic values should not just be in name but in practice. A “Muslim-Muslim” government that fails to uphold justice, fairness, and responsibility is a contradiction in itself.

Conclusion: Leadership or Looting?

At the heart of this issue is a simple truth: leadership is about serving the people, not exploiting them. A government that can afford to give politicians ₦7.6 million each as a Sallah bonus but cannot pay salaries to hardworking civil servants is one that has lost its moral and ethical compass.

Nigerians must ask: Are we being governed, or are we being looted?

Dr. I. M. Lawal

lawalabusalma@gmail.com

