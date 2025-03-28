Remi Tinubu: Pressure As Delta State College of Nursing Science Withdraws Query Issued to Student Over Viral Video

Following backlash over her recording and sharing of a video from a state-organized event attended by Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, the Delta State College of Nursing Science has officially reversed a disciplinary query issued to a student, Osatohemwen Edobor.

The incident occurred during a “Health Programme and Distribution of 10,000 Professional Kits” event held in Asaba, Delta State.

During the ceremony, the event compere attempted to engage the audience of nursing students in a song extolling Mrs. Tinubu, chanting, “Na awa mama be this; we no get another one.”

Re-echoing, the students, however, countered the chant, “Na your mama be this.”

The video of the exchange, which Edobor reportedly recorded and posted online, prompted the college to issue her a query letter, a decision that drew widespread criticism from the public, including prominent activists Omoyele Sowore and Inibehe Effiong, who demanded the immediate withdrawal of the letter.

Reacting to the mounting pressure, the college formally retracted the query through a letter dated March 28, 2025, signed by the Provost, Mrs. R. Evbödaghe.

The retraction was said to be in line with directives from the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme.

The letter read: “The Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, in his magnanimity, has directed the school authority to withdraw the query issued to you on the 27th of March, 2025. You are, therefore, to return the query letter through the student affairs officer to the office of the provost. The school authority regrets any inconveniences this must have caused the state.”

The college’s decision to reverse the disciplinary action has been welcomed by various civil rights groups and individuals who described the initial query as unwarranted and heavy-handed. Critics noted that the move to penalize Edobor was an infringement on her freedom of expression.

Meanwhile, as of press time, neither Mrs. Tinubu nor her representatives have issued any statement on the incident.