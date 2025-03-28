Close Menu
    BREAKING: Tension in Wuse, Abuja as Nigerian Army Clashes with IMN Protesters(VIDEO)

    Gunshots erupted in the Wuse area of Abuja as Nigerian Army personnel clashed with members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) near Banex Plaza.

    The confrontation led to road closures and panic, with some motorists abandoning their vehicles.

    The incident occurred just hours after the U.S. Embassy issued a security alert, warning of planned IMN protests in Abuja and other major cities.

    The advisory cautioned that demonstrations could cause roadblocks, traffic congestion, and potential confrontations. Key protest locations identified included Banex Plaza, Unity Fountain, and the National Mosque.

