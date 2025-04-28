The Headies 2024: Full List of Winners as Award Ceremony Returns to Lagos

The top names in music gathered at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Sunday night as The Headies Awards returned to Nigeria after two consecutive years in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Themed “Back to Base” and “Apologetically African,” the 17th edition celebrated excellence in African music for works released between April 1, 2023, and July 31, 2024.

This year’s ceremony introduced two new categories — Soundtrack of the Year and Best Performer (Live) — expanding the scope of recognition.

However, the event was marred by poor time management and technical glitches, leading to an abrupt end before winners in several major categories could be announced.

As of 3:32 am WAT, winners for categories like Best R&B Single, Best Collaboration, Lyricist on the Roll, Best Rap Album, Best Inspirational Single, and regional artiste awards had not yet been announced.

Despite the hiccups, several stars still shone brightly. Funke Akindele’s record-breaking movie, A Tribe Called Judah, won the newly introduced Soundtrack of the Year award.

Here’s the full list of announced winners:

Major Categories

Best Recording of the Year:

Tems – Burning — Winner

Lojay – Billions — Winner

Liya – I’m Done — Winner

Winner not announced before ceremony ended.

Odumodublvck — Winner

Odumodublvck — Rookie of the Year:

Zerry DL — Winner

Zerry DL — Album of the Year:

Winner not announced before ceremony ended.

Asake – Lonely at the Top — Winner

Asake – Lonely at the Top — Songwriter of the Year:

Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma – Vision (Qing Madi) — Winner

Winner not announced before ceremony ended.

Director Pink – Egwu — Winner

Director Pink – Egwu — Best Street-Hop Artiste:

Mohbad – Ask About Me — Winner

Winner not announced before ceremony ended.

Flavour – Big Baller — Winner

Flavour – Big Baller — Afrobeats Album of the Year:

Rema – HEIS — Winner

Rema – HEIS — Best Rap Single:

Shallipopi & Odumodublvck – Cast — Winner

Winner not announced before ceremony ended.

London – Ozeba (Rema) — Winner

London – Ozeba (Rema) — Digital Artiste of the Year:

Davido — Winner

Winner not announced before ceremony ended.

Winner not announced before ceremony ended.

Chike ft. Mohbad – Egwu — Winner

A Tribe Called Judah – Abbey Wonder & TCJ — Winner

A Tribe Called Judah – Abbey Wonder & TCJ — Best Inspirational Single:

Winner not announced before ceremony ended.

Regional Categories

Best Southern African Artiste of the Year:

Winner not announced before ceremony ended.

Winner not announced before ceremony ended.

Juma Jux (Tanzania) — Winner

Winner not announced before ceremony ended.

Innoss’B (DRC) — Winner

Although the 17th Headies Awards struggled with a chaotic ending, it still managed to honour some of Africa’s brightest stars, reaffirming the continent’s booming influence on global music.