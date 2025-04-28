FG plans 70% local drug production by 2030

The Federal Government has announced plans to raise Nigeria’s local production of pharmaceutical products to 70% by 2030.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Pate, revealed this on Sunday while discussing the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain.

Pate explained that the plan also aims to expand the number of full-time workers in life sciences manufacturing.

Currently, around 20,000 people are employed in this sector, but the initiative targets a sharp rise in the workforce.

He noted that Nigeria is set to have a new pharmaceutical manufacturing training institute, called Empower Academy Nigeria, in partnership with Empower Swiss in Geneva.

According to him, the establishment of Empower Academy Nigeria will help the country’s goal of producing more pharmaceutical products and medical devices locally.

This development falls under the Renewed Hope Agenda, which was launched in October 2023 by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

The minister stated that a recent agreement between Nigeria and Empower School of Health, Geneva, would create a regional training hub.

He said Empower Academy Nigeria would focus on training workers in areas like advanced manufacturing, regulatory sciences, and quality assurance.

The academy is expected to provide modern training for students and support agencies like NAFDAC in improving the pharmaceutical sector.

Pate revealed that over 70 new healthcare manufacturing companies are now working on 22 large projects, with talks ongoing with international financiers.

He thanked Ministers Jumoke Oduwole and John Enoh for their support in moving the initiative forward through their roles in the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

He mentioned that Empower Academy Nigeria would also offer certification courses in collaboration with global bodies like the World Health Organisation, Africa CDC, UNITAR, and the International Federation of Pharmacists.

Experienced trainers with up to 20 years of practice will teach these courses.

The academy will be equipped with the latest tools to train thousands of professionals every year, aiming to improve skills in areas like quality control, supply chain, business management, and environmental monitoring.

Pate further said that the pharmaceutical industry, which is mostly located in Lagos and Ogun states, would benefit from mobile training programs that would reach other parts of the country.

He added that Nigeria is working towards securing €1 billion in financing from the European Investment Bank and $1 billion from the African Bank to support health and life sciences manufacturing.

He stressed that Nigeria is now taking strong steps to create full solutions for pharmaceutical and biological manufacturing.

The minister expressed confidence that the efforts of the government will strengthen the healthcare system, grow the economy, and empower Nigerians across different fields.