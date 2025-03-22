The First Eight Take-Aways on The Redacted JFK Files

Although I am yet to thoroughly go through the files, I learned some things worthy of Sharing.

1. John F Kennedy (JFK ) verifiably wanted to overthrow Fidel Castro, indifferent to the people of Cuba, and Trump wants poor Cubans to suffer a lot more, while A Cuban descendant (Rubio) is justifying it with fractional facts.

2. The CIA verifiably wanted Castro dead, so why question if JFK just wanted to overthrow Castro or up to dead? The fact remains if the CIA succeeded in killing Castro, JFK+ would not have punished them and would have likely rewarded them.

3. The then president of Mexico was a CIA asset, Tinubu and how many presidents are CIA assets today and how Castro wrongly trusted the then Mexican president mean President Barrow or xyz may wrongly trust another president who may be working for Israel or u.s+? Castro mourned JFK’s killing, while JFK would have less likely mourned whose killing?

4. If there was a law since 1992 to release such JFK documents, then how many presidents broke the law or refused to enforce a law (revelation), including Trump? This is not a promise kept, considering 2016 promises. A promise delivered late and with new broken promises. 2024, Trump promised no redaction, yet it is evidently redacted. So we are still getting fractional facts, which is a slight progress, but we may speculate wrong.

5. Although Kennedy is not close to as good as often depicted, the fact that Israel did not favor him and the word Israel was redacted in previous versions as pro-Israel folks requested. Meaning protecting evil folks exists, but protecting evil states is still legal in the u.s+? Israel or their lobbyists can dictate the truth you can be denied until when?

6. Russia verifiably warned the U.S about Oswald, the one said to kill JFK, means Russia cares and/or smarter than u.s CIA and FBI+? No! Oswald was in Russia, so they studied him, and the FBI under-monitored Oswald or happily let him do it? Remember Oswald was trained by the FBI/CIA, so blame an Imam whose student becomes a terrorist, not secular government Agencies?

7. In 2016, Trump promised federal medical Cannabis and failed to deliver or even try meaningfully. In 2024, Trump favored federal recreational cannabis legalization, beyond voting+ for it in Florida. Meaning Trump is yet to keep promises that will positively affect millions of lives, so do not call him ‘man of his words’ on what percentage of promises? Trump tends to ignore good promises, and fulfil mainly negative or less meaningful ones?. The JFK files affect millions of emotions+ in what way versus legalizing cannabis will help millions of sick people, release tens of thousands from prisons, erase millions of criminal records and give them more working opportunities, etc. So priorities matter and that is not to steal the significance of such under declassification… No governor or lawmaker dares resist Trump on cannabis legalization, so do not buy his excuses and late deliveries. Trump is even deporting good folks over cannabis, including a Milwaukee female with a degree, and was working. JFK and countless u.s Presidents contributed to Cannabis problems in u.s and beyond, but present knowledge suggests some past presidents/candidates would have repented better than Trump and Biden. When Trump blames Biden on Cannabis to court black votes, it means ignoring solutions and running on problems. Trump had the opportunity to rectify the wrongs of Biden as lawmaker and as president…

8. The right to classify anything is the most dangerous right humans give to revolving questionable leaders. It essentially means the right to be negligent, lie, and even be cruel in the name of interest and hide it? Worse, they want to punish people who expose lies and cruelties without decent due process, including the explaining of why they leak and how it may help the u.s citizens and beyond. So if a president declassifies ten or xyz wrongs of past presidents, while s/he classifies thousands or millions of documents, then numbers matter and imagination is not for the blind. We need laws that exempt classifying cruel things. Laws that state leaking files that include cruelty is not a crime. And laws that count how many files/issues a president classifies every month or year — it will give us insight to investigate rigorously or even help on who to vote for come mid-term+.

May God significantly raise my blessings and Showlove Trinity: let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn