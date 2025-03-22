3 Kidnap Victims rescued by Joint Security Team in Anambra

Three kidnap victims were on Saturday rescued in a security operation by the Joint Security Team in Anambra, along Onitsha/Owerri express road, Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed this to newsmen in a statement today.

He said the victims, rescued at about 7:20am were rushed to the hospital by the joint security team following various degrees of injury already inflicted on them by the criminals.

Ikenga said they are currently responding to treatment and will subsequently be debriefed by the Police.

He said, “Different security checkpoints in the State were alerted when the information of their abduction at Nkwelle-Ezunaka in Oyi Local Government was reported for possible rescue and arrest of the criminals.”

Ikenga said the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu has charged the Operatives to redouble their efforts for possible arrest of the criminals.

“He also assured the good people of Anambra of the Command’s commitment to protection of lives and properties and sustained onslaught to continue to deny the criminals the space to commit havoc,” Ikenga noted.