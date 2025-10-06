spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 6, 2025 - 12:52 PM

The Era of Unpatriotic Media Aides in Anambra State

ColumnsMonday
— By: Linus Anagboso

The Era of Unpatriotic Media Aides in Anambra State

They call them media aides, assistants, support staff — but in truth, they are the new enemies of truth.

You find them lurking in every Facebook group, WhatsApp community, and X thread — strategically positioned to drown out any critical voice that questions their paymasters, men who themselves are emblems of corruption, mediocrity, and failed governance.

In the past, media aides were the voice of the people within government. They were expected to communicate policies, clarify actions, and uphold accountability. But in today’s Anambra, most have become digital mercenaries — trading integrity for daily bread, replacing facts with falsehood, and weaponizing social media to silence dissent.

Some of them were once respected voices — community advocates, local influencers, young journalists with promise. But once absorbed into the political machinery, they became part of a toxic orchestra that sings only one tune: “Our boss is always right.”
When hospitals lack drugs, they post photo ops.

When roads collapse, they upload drone shots of projects done elsewhere.
When citizens cry for transparency, they flood timelines with praises.

This is how truth dies — not by censorship, but by flooding the space with lies.

Ironically, these same aides know the truth. They see the rot. They live in the same communities where boreholes have dried up, where teachers go unpaid, and where development has been reduced to billboards. Yet, instead of amplifying the cries of the people, they defend the very system that sustains their suffering.

History will not remember them kindly. While some men fought to free truth from the claws of propaganda, others sharpened the claws and called it “media work.”

Anambra deserves better — not praise singers but patriots. Not content creators for corruption, but communicators for change.

Because at the end of the day, the question every media aide must answer is simple:
When your time is up, will the people say you informed them — or misled them?

Previous article
What President Tinubu Didn’t Tell Us On Oct 1
Next article
Nigeria’s 2025 Science Prize: When Integrity Matters
Linus Anagboso
Linus Anagboso
Linus Anagboso is a digital entrepreneur, strategic communicator, and the voice behind The Big Pen Unfilterd — a bold commentary platform known for cutting through noise and exposing truth. Beyond writing, Linus helps brands and changemakers craft powerful narratives, build authentic visibility, and grow influence through strategic communication, branding, and partnership-driven promotion. If you're ready to be seen, heard, and remembered — he's the strategist with the pen to match. He can be reached at mail: anagbosolinus@gmail.com Tel: 08026287711
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Is Viktor Gyökeres the Missing Piece or a Misfit in Arsenal’s Attack?

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Though one important addition is generating conflicting opinions, fans...

Nigerian Brewers Urge Govt to Drop Tax Stamp Plan, Warn of Inflation Risks

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Nigeria’s brewing industry has called on the Federal Government...

Sahara Group Strengthens Oil Production Drive with Seven New Rigs and Expanded Energy Targets

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Sahara Group's ambitious expansion plan to raise its crude...

BOGIS Intensifies Efforts to End Land Ownership Conflicts in Maiduguri

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Borno Geographic Information Service (BOGIS) has intensified efforts...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Is Viktor Gyökeres the Missing Piece or a Misfit in Arsenal’s Attack?

Business 0
Though one important addition is generating conflicting opinions, fans...

Nigerian Brewers Urge Govt to Drop Tax Stamp Plan, Warn of Inflation Risks

Business 0
Nigeria’s brewing industry has called on the Federal Government...

Sahara Group Strengthens Oil Production Drive with Seven New Rigs and Expanded Energy Targets

Business 0
Sahara Group's ambitious expansion plan to raise its crude...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x