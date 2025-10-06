The Era of Unpatriotic Media Aides in Anambra State

They call them media aides, assistants, support staff — but in truth, they are the new enemies of truth.

You find them lurking in every Facebook group, WhatsApp community, and X thread — strategically positioned to drown out any critical voice that questions their paymasters, men who themselves are emblems of corruption, mediocrity, and failed governance.

In the past, media aides were the voice of the people within government. They were expected to communicate policies, clarify actions, and uphold accountability. But in today’s Anambra, most have become digital mercenaries — trading integrity for daily bread, replacing facts with falsehood, and weaponizing social media to silence dissent.

Some of them were once respected voices — community advocates, local influencers, young journalists with promise. But once absorbed into the political machinery, they became part of a toxic orchestra that sings only one tune: “Our boss is always right.”

When hospitals lack drugs, they post photo ops.

When roads collapse, they upload drone shots of projects done elsewhere.

When citizens cry for transparency, they flood timelines with praises.

This is how truth dies — not by censorship, but by flooding the space with lies.

Ironically, these same aides know the truth. They see the rot. They live in the same communities where boreholes have dried up, where teachers go unpaid, and where development has been reduced to billboards. Yet, instead of amplifying the cries of the people, they defend the very system that sustains their suffering.

History will not remember them kindly. While some men fought to free truth from the claws of propaganda, others sharpened the claws and called it “media work.”

Anambra deserves better — not praise singers but patriots. Not content creators for corruption, but communicators for change.

Because at the end of the day, the question every media aide must answer is simple:

When your time is up, will the people say you informed them — or misled them?