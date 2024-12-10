The Case of Dele Farotimi on International Human Rights Day

Today, December 10, marks International Human Rights Day—a time set aside to celebrate the principles of dignity, equality, and justice.

Ironically, this year’s commemoration coincides with a glaring violation of these very principles, as evidenced by the ongoing legal woes of human rights lawyer and activist Dele Farotimi.

His ordeal highlights troubling questions about the Nigerian judiciary’s commitment to upholding fairness, equity, and citizens’ trust in the rule of law.

Dele Farotimi was arrested from his residence in Lagos State and hurriedly transferred to Ekiti State under what we can term as opaque circumstances.

Upon arrival, he was arraigned the following morning before a Magistrate in the state capital. The charges against him, at the time, were ambiguous, but the Magistrate, with surprising alacrity, ordered his remand in prison custody for a week until December 10.

This raises immediate concerns about jurisdiction and due process.

Under Section 4(5) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, defamation—a charge reportedly linked to Farotimi’s case—is classified as a misdemeanor, not a felony.

Misdemeanors are considered less severe and typically attract bail under liberal terms.

Offenses punishable by more than three years, categorized as felonies, warrant more stringent judicial actions.

The decision to remand Farotimi for a week might seem legally excessive and possibly predetermined.

Another complicating matter here, is the issue of jurisdiction. As the law stipulates, a case must be tried in a court of competent jurisdiction.

In this instance, the Magistrate’s court appears to have overstepped its bounds, attempting to preside over a crime that arguably falls outside its purview.

The Nigerian judiciary is a cornerstone of democracy and the last hope for the common man.

However, cases like Farotimi’s erode public trust and may cast a shadow on its credibility, if mishandled. The judiciary must be seen as a defender of justice, not an enabler of executive overreach or political vendettas.

Dele Farotimi’s case exemplifies a worrying trend where fundamental rights are overshadowed by questionable legal tactics.

The responsibility of upholding the rule of law lies with every arm of government, but especially the judiciary.

It must resist any attempts to turn courtrooms into theaters of coercion or tools of oppression.

As the world marks Human Rights Day, Farotimi’s case serves as a poignant reminder that the fight for justice and fairness must remain unyielding.

The Nigerian judiciary must ensure that its processes reflect the values of equity and accountability it is tasked to uphold. Only then can it reclaim the trust of a society increasingly skeptical of its intentions.

On this day, dedicated to the defense of human dignity, let the message be clear: justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done.