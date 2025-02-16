The Call For Sustainable Healthcare Systems In Africa Must Be Heeded

As Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, spoke in Ethiopia on the sidelines

of the 38th African Union Summit, I visualized bitter truths and enshrines

that have been ignored for too long. I “saw” the sorry state of Mpilo General Hospital

and other badly underfunded public institutions across the nation that are ill and brittle.

“Africa cannot continue to rely solely on donor funding and foreign aid,

which, although helpful, are often unpredictable and unsustainable,” she said.

As Senator Oluremi Tinubu stressed that a healthy continent is a wealthy continent,

I reflected on African leaders’ notoriety for health tourism, not for being independent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...