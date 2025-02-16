EPL: Merino Saves Arsenal as Manchester City Thrashes Newcastle

The English Premier League matchday 25, which kicked off yesterday with Chelsea suffering a defeat to Brighton, continued on Saturday afternoon.

Mikel Merino rescued Arsenal late against Leicester City, while Manchester City secured a dominant victory over Newcastle, strengthening their push for a Champions League spot.

Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal

Arsenal was on the verge of settling for a draw at the King Power Stadium until Mikel Merino stepped up, scoring twice in the 81st and 87th minutes. The Spanish midfielder came off the bench for Raheem Sterling in the 69th minute and made an immediate impact.

With this win, the Gunners secured three crucial points, closing the gap to league leaders Liverpool—who face Wolves on Sunday evening—to just four points.

Manchester City 4-0 Newcastle

Manchester City dismantled Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium with a commanding 4-0 victory. Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush, who joined the club during the January transfer window, delivered a sensational hat-trick in the first half. James McAtee added a fourth goal to seal City’s emphatic win.

Goalkeeper Ederson assisted Marmoush’s first goal, making him the first shot-stopper in Premier League history to record six assists.

Guardiola’s side has now climbed into the top four, sitting just three points behind Nottingham Forest, who suffered a defeat to Fulham earlier today.

Southampton 1-3 Bournemouth

Bournemouth produced a stellar away performance, defeating bottom-placed Southampton in a four-goal thriller. They now sit just one point behind Manchester City.

Fulham 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Fulham secured a home victory over Nottingham Forest, thanks to goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey. Chris Wood pulled one back for Forest, but it wasn’t enough to salvage a result.

Elsewhere, 10-man Ipswich Town held Aston Villa to a 1-1 draw, while Brentford stunned West Ham with a 1-0 away win.

