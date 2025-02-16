La Liga: 10-Man Real Madrid Held to a Draw at Osasuna

Real Madrid, reduced to 10 men, dropped crucial points in their 24th La Liga fixture against Osasuna at Estadio El Sadar.

This comes just days after Los Blancos staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Manchester City in England during the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 15th minute, giving Madrid an early lead. However, their momentum took a hit when Jude Bellingham received a red card in the 39th minute for allegedly making offensive remarks toward the referee.

Madrid’s woes continued in the second half when they conceded a penalty in the 58th minute, allowing Osasuna to equalize. The match ended 1-1.

Despite staying atop the table with 51 points, Real Madrid faces the risk of being overtaken, as Atletico Madrid and Barcelona could move ahead if they win their respective matches, keeping the La Liga title race wide open.

