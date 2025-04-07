The audacity of insecurity

Maharazu Tsiga, who was once the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps( NYSC), recently spent fifty-six days in the hands of his abductors. His chilling experience reminds Nigerians that no one is really safe.

On February 5, 2025,Maharazu Tsiga who was one time Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps was picked up from his house by bandits. He spent about fifty-six days in the bush as his captors kept his family on edge while launching minatory demands for outrageous amounts of money as ransom.

Following his release, he has continued to share his experience with the media, and what is clear is that his time in the bush was a nightmare.

There was always the close shave with hyenas and other wild animals; there were those nightmarish moments when they were used as human shields as the Nigerian army launched airstrikes; there was the constant companionship snakes and scorpions, constant hunger and many days and nights when their lives and hope hung by a thread.

General Tsiga’s experience echoed the experience of kidnap victims who, when taken to the bush are subjected to all manner of cruel and inhuman treatment by their captors who add insult to injury by collecting huge ransom and getting away with their deeds.

Many kidnap victims have been known to die in the hands of their captors either as a result of hunger, dehydration or adverse weather conditions. Many are sexually assaulted, deliberately exposed to wild animals, physically assaulted, all in a bid to speed up the payment of ransom by their terrified families.

Some kidnap victims have been known to die tragically after release or rescue as a result of their ordeal.

Nigerians remain vulnerable to kidnapping and other activities of banditry. Because the country remains critically unsecured with stretched security personnel unable to cover the length and breadth of the country and secure populations, criminals often have a field day attacking communities and carting away people and their valuables.

The prevalence of kidnapping for ransom in the northeast and northwest of the country, for example, has something to do with the land mass and the sheer number of people who lack adequate security.

Rural dwellers whose occupation is farming and fishing have suffered the most at the hands of these bandits. Their livelihoods leave them at the mercy of these ruthless bands, who depend on the cover of forests and swamps to carry on their business of death and distress.

The greatest failure of government strategy in tackling banditry is not even that security personnel have failed to round up, prosecute and incarcerate all bandits. That will be asking too much. Where the government has failed the most is in failing to stem the massive flow of funds that fuels kidnapping for ransom.

Each victim snatched by kidnappers is valued in terms of the money they can generate as ransom, with ransom demands running into millions of Naira for each person. Predictably, the more valuable a person is, the higher the ransom placed on their head. General Tsiga was said to have been released only after his kidnappers received about one hundred and eighty million Naira.

Apart from the terrorist aspect of banditry and kidnapping for ransom, it has become very lucrative.

If anything, kidnapping Nigerians for ransom is a business that is on the rise, and why should it stop? Why should those who mine gold out of the distress of Nigerians suddenly pack up and put out the fires they have made, which are keeping them warm while burning others to the ground? Why should they fear when even the government is swept into helpless hand-wringing whenever they strike?

As a country, Nigeria must urgently review its security architecture. This has become imperative in the face of these relentless kidnappings of citizens.

Since it is clear that current security measures are failing to arrest the problem, it is time to innovate and expand Nigeria’s capacity to protect its citizens.

Ike Willie-Nwobu,

Ikewilly9@gmail.com