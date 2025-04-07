Atiku, Obi in Talks to Join SDP – Adebayo

Former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewale Adebayo, has revealed that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi are in discussions to defect to the SDP.

Adebayo who disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, monitored by The News Chronicle’s news desk, noted that representatives of both opposition heavyweights are already in talks with the party.

“People are joining my party, and we’re welcoming them,” he said. “Atiku, Peter Obi, even El-Rufai — a lot of them are coming. Until someone officially joins, we can’t confirm, but I’ve been told, and the Financial Secretary has also confirmed, that discussions are ongoing.”

While expressing optimism, Adebayo emphasized the need for intending defectors to adapt to the SDP’s internal discipline and structure.

“The only issue is changing the political culture. Some of them are used to black-market operations and Boy Scout-like politics. We’re dealing with that — but they’re welcome,” he said.

The ex-presidential candidate added that if these political figures align with the SDP’s values, the party could pose a serious challenge to the ruling APC in 2027.

“If they follow our way of doing things and present a viable alternative, we will defeat the APC and retire President Tinubu — to Lagos or wherever he chooses,” Adebayo declared.