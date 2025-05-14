The 13 Most Popular Books of All Time (Ranked by Global Sales)

Here is a list of the most popular books of all time. These books have reached remarkable milestones regarding copies sold, cultural influence, and global readership.

The list includes religious texts, classic literature, and modern bestsellers that have shaped human thought, inspired generations, and entertained millions.

Religious & Political Texts

These books have been widely distributed worldwide and have had a profound influence on societies, beliefs, and ideologies.

The Bible – Over 5 billion copies sold and distributed. The Qur’an has hundreds of millions of copies, central to the Islamic faith. Quotations from Chairman Mao Tse-tung (The Little Red Book) – Over 1 billion copies distributed.

Classic Literature

These enduring works have been read for centuries and continue to be studied and loved for their literary value and insight into the human experience.

Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes – Estimated 500+ million copies. A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens – Over 200 million copies. The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien – Over 150 million copies. The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry – Over 140 million copies. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by J.K. Rowling – Over 120 million copies.

Modern Bestsellers

These titles have seen massive global commercial success in the last century and remain highly popular today.

Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling – Over 600 million copies combined. The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien – Over 100 million copies. And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie – Over 100 million copies. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho – Over 65 million copies. The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown – Over 80 million copies.

Conclusion

These books represent a broad spectrum of human knowledge, imagination, and spirituality. From sacred scriptures to timeless novels and gripping modern fiction, their popularity reflects their ability to resonate across cultures and generations.

Whether read for faith, wisdom, or entertainment, these titles have left an indelible mark on history and continue to shape how people think and feel worldwide.