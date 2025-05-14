Anambra Launches Smart Learn in 22 Schools to Revolutionize Digital Education

The Smart Learn Anambra initiative has officially been launched in 22 pilot schools across the state. The Anambra State Government aims to transform the education sector and deepen digital literacy.

The initiative is championed by the State Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Economic Planning, supported by the Anambra State ICT Agency.

The pilot school chosen from each of the 21 Local Government Areas of the State will witness the deployment of the initiative to empower both students and teachers by integrating modern technology into classrooms, in line with the state’s vision for a tech-driven future.

They include Girls’ Secondary School, Igboukwu, Urban Girls Secondary School, Fegge, Onitsha, Igwebuike Grammar School, Awka, Community High School, Nanka, Community Secondary School, Isuofia, Government Technical College, Ihiala, Comprehensive Secondary School, Okpoko, Amikwe Secondary School, Omor, Community Secondary School, Amansea, Community High School, Nawfia, Union Secondary School, Obosi, and Girls Secondary School, Ojoto.

Others are Nnewi High School, Cave City Secondary School, Ogbunike, Ado Girls School, Onitsha, Ide Secondary School, Enugwu-Ukwu, Flora Azikiwe Model Secondary School, Neni, Justice Chinwuba Memorial School, Aguleri, Community Secondary School, Oraifite, Community Secondary School, Umunachi, Union Secondary School, Amichi, and Uga Boys Secondary School, Uga.

The selected schools will each be equipped with state-of-the-art digital tools, and e-learning platforms, such as 40 desktop computers, smart boards, new chairs, internet, solar, CCTV, VR lab, among other interactive content, giving learners and educators access to resources that will enhance teaching and learning experiences.

In an exclusive interview with our correspondent in Awka, the Managing Director of the State ICT Agency, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, revealed that the initiative is already ongoing and will be formally completed by June 2025 at the latest.

Agbata explained the rationale behind the initiative. The state government is interested in education, which is why Chukwuma Soludo’s administration implemented the free education policy.

According to him, the government wants to ensure that the Anambra Child completes favourably with his peers in developed countries, by exposing them to technological tools early in life and guiding their usage.

He revealed that teachers in the pilot schools had undergone one month of training on the smart learning tools to enable them to drive the teaching process in the schools.

“All the teachers in the schools have been provided with tablets, which they will be using with the smart boards in the schools, with the use of the internet.

“The development will elevate the quality of teaching in the public schools and places them in a better position to compete with the private schools,” Agbata said.