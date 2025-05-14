Microsoft to Cut 6,000 Jobs in New Round of Layoffs

Microsoft has announced plans to lay off 6,000 workers as part of its latest restructuring move.

The tech company shared the news on Tuesday, with notices already sent to those affected.

This reduction will affect nearly 3 percent of its global workforce, which stood at 228,000 full-time employees as of June 2024.

The job cuts will touch various departments and levels across Microsoft, including management.

While the company did not give exact details about which roles will be removed, it explained that the decision is aimed at reshaping the organization to better compete in today’s fast-changing market.

This development follows an earlier round of layoffs in the year, which were based on employee performance.

However, this new decision marks the biggest cut since 2023, when Microsoft let go of 10,000 workers—about five percent of its staff at that time.

Despite the job losses, Microsoft has remained financially stable, with strong profits and rising sales reported in recent months.

The company is also expanding its focus on artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

During the last earnings call in April, Microsoft’s Chief Financial Officer, Amy Hood, said the company is working to form more effective teams and reduce layers in management.

She added that, although the number of employees had increased slightly since March 2024, the current figure is now a bit lower than the total at the end of last year.