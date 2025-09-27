Thank You for Enduring Through the Pain- Tinubu to Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians that the economic hardship caused by his reforms is like “the pain of a painful surgery,” but insisted the nation’s economy has started to heal.

Speaking at Mapo Hall, Ibadan on Friday, during the coronation of the 44th Olubadan, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Tinubu said brighter days are near.

“The economy has turned the corner. There’s a bright light at the end of the tunnel. Your suffering is a pain of surgery, but it is giving way to growth and prosperity ahead. Thank you for your perseverance and endurance.” He maintained.

Tinubu, who arrived the venue at 2:28 p.m. with Governor Seyi Makinde, was joined by governors of Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti States, as well as top members of the Federal Executive Council, The News Chronicle gathered.

Oba Ladoja, adorned in a symbolic white crown earlier bestowed on him at Ose Meji Temple, formally succeeded the late Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who reigned for one year before passing in July 2025.

The coronation drew a gathering of dignitaries, including ex-governors, lawmakers, and first-class monarchs such as the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade; Soun of Ogbomosho, Oba Ghandi Adeoye; Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale; and Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan.