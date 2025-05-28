Texas to Enforce Age Checks on App Stores

Texas has approved a new law that will require app stores operated by Apple and Google to verify the age of users before they can download apps or make in-app purchases.

Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill on Tuesday, placing the state at the centre of a growing national conversation around protecting minors online.

The new rule came into effect on January 1, 2025.

It states that anyone under 18 must get a parent’s permission before downloading apps or buying items inside them.

This move follows similar steps taken earlier by Utah, and lawmakers in other states and at the federal level are also considering such measures.

The law aims to address concerns about young people’s exposure to apps and online platforms without enough supervision.

While many parents support more control over what their children can access online, tech giants like Apple and Google have pushed back.

They argued that the law could force them to collect personal data from all users, even those downloading harmless apps like weather or sports updates.

Apple and Google have each proposed their own ways of handling age checks, suggesting age range sharing only when needed instead of across the board.

Still, the Texas law will require broader checks, which both companies say could raise privacy issues.

Some tech companies, including Meta, Snap, and X, have supported the new rule.

They said app stores are in the best position to handle age checks in one place, making it easier for parents to manage what their children can access.